Mark Hoppus, Snoop Dogg and more to get their own Apple Music radio shows

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus, Snoop Dogg and more are set to present their own radio shows on Apple Music, it has been announced.

The news came today (August 18) as part of the streaming platform’s plans to expand, which will see Beats 1 – launched in 2015 – being replaced by three separate channels: Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country.

The Hits station will feature various exclusive shows from a wide range of artists, with Hoppus and Snoop joining the likes of Alanis Morissette, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, Backstreet Boys and Huey Lewis in bagging their own programs.

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content, said that the new Apple Music stations will offer “an unparalleled global platform for artists across all genres to talk about, create, and share music with their fans, and this is just the beginning.”

He added: “We will continue to invest in live radio and create opportunities for listeners around the world to connect with the music they love.”

Further details on specific shows have not yet been revealed.

Since its inception, Beats 1 – now known as Apple Music 1 – has played host to shows from the likes of Elton John, Billie Eilish, Haim, Frank Ocean and more. Most recently, Lady Gaga launched her weekly Gaga Radio program on the station.

Meanwhile, Blink-182 have shared a timely new single called ‘Quarantine’. It is set to feature on the band’s forthcoming new EP, which drummer Travis Barker hopes will “be out by the end of summer”.