Mark Hoppus teases new music and celebrates being cancer-free: “Life’s great!”

Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus has teased that he’s working on new music and celebrated being cancer-free.

The bassist was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma last year, before revealing to fans in September that he was cancer-free.

“I have so much to be thankful for today,” he wrote in a Thanksgiving message to fans last November, and has now opened up on his recovery and future musical endeavours in a rare chat with a journalist.

Approached by a reporter from TMZ in the street this weekend, Hoppus was asked about progress with his health. “Life’s great! I’m glad to be here,” he responded.

Hoppus added that he “wanted to get back into the studio and get back playing music, and get off [his] couch,” and that he hoped to release new music soon.

In October, Hoppus performed live for the first time since announcing that he was cancer-free. The Blink-182 bassist/vocalist joined bandmate Travis Barker and musician Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft for Barker’s ‘House of Horrors’ pay-per-view broadcast this past weekend. Dressed in Batman-themed attired, the trio played Blink songs ‘What’s My Age Again?’, ‘The Rock Show’ and ‘Family Reunion’.

Back in January, A Day To Remember released a new version of their single ‘Re-Entry’ featuring Hoppus, while he also appears on Avril Lavigne‘s new album ‘Love Sux’, who said it was “an honour” to work with him.

Former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge, who fronts Angels And Airwaves, said recently that he and Hoppus have been able to mend their friendship since he learned of his cancer.