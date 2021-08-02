Mark Ronson has remembered the time he kicked Dave Grohl out of a recording studio.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Ronson recalled the time the Foo Fighters frontman and former Queens of the Stone Age drummer showed up to the studio as Ronson was recording the 2017 album ‘Villains’ with Josh Homme‘s band.

“He reminded me of how I kicked him out of the studio when he came one time in to crash a Queens session,” Ronson told Lowe about a subsequent meeting with Grohl. “It was the first time we were doing vocals and I was like, ‘Dave Grohl, rock legend, get the fuck out of here’.”

The producer elaborated: “Because it was like the first day we were doing vocals and Josh was like really in a rhythm and it like hit something and I’m such a fan of Foo Fighters, Nirvana. It was not pleasant to have to ask Dave Grohl nicely to leave the session.”

When asked by Lowe for the reason why he asked Grohl to depart, Ronson said: “I think we were doing maybe ‘Villains’ or ‘Fortress’, a very personal song on the record. And it was the first time Josh had really found that emotional place to get to, to sing that record. We had tried it a few times and I think Dave and Alison Mosshart where maybe next door getting jolly and just came in like, ‘What’s up everybody?’. And I was like… That’s why.”

The revelation from Ronson comes a few weeks after Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters shared the producer’s version of their ‘Medicine At Midnight’ single ‘Making A Fire’.

Ronson released his new Apple TV+ series Watch the Sound last week. The series, announced back in April, will examine sound creation and the technology that has shaped music, with Ronson uncovering the lengths producers and artists go to in order to find the perfect sound.

Its guests include Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, the Beastie Boys Ad-Rock and Mike D, Charli XCX, T-Pain, Angel Olsen, Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker, Denzel Curry and more.

Read NME‘s list of the best (and nerdiest) moments from the new documentary here.