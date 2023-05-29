Mark Ronson reveals how he convinced Dua Lipa to join the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack

Mark Ronson has shared how he persuaded Dua Lipa to join the huge soundtrack for the new Barbie movie.

Last week, a star-studded soundtrack was announced for the anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (who’s also set to appear on the album) featuring tracks from Lizzo, HAIM, Charli XCX, Tame Impala and more.

Lipa then released ‘Dance The Night’ – the lead single from the soundtrack written in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Advertisement

“It started with a DM,” Ronson shared in an Instagram post Friday (May 26). “So over the moon excited that our song from this incredible movie is finally out today.”

In a screenshot of his message to Lipa, Ronson wrote: “Hey! I’m doing the songs for the Barbie movie with Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.”

“It’s dir. by Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Ladybird) and it’s maybe the funniest script I’ve ever read, like [redacted] funny… there’s a song with a huge 60 person dance number with the whole cast.”

He went on: “I only have the track so far, as they started rehearsals, but I would fucking love it if you would consider co-writing and starring on it. I honestly think the movie’s going to be incredible.”

The musician and producer finished his message by telling the pop star that he would “send u a little vid of them all rehearsing so you can see the scope of it all” if she was interested.

Advertisement

The new track arrived last week with a Barbie-inspired music video, and also featured a cameo from the writer, director and executive producer Gerwig.

The ‘Levitating’ singer also showcased multiple pieces from her new clothing collection, designed in collaboration with fashion icon Donatella Versace, ‘La Vacanza’.

As well as providing the lead single, Lipa also has a cameo appearance in the film – playing a mermaid variation of Barbie.

A third trailer for the project was released last week and provided some context around the plot, which appears to explore Barbie’s awakening about the imperfections of life before she ventures into the real world with Ken.