Mark Ronson says he didn’t “fully love” his behaviour around Amy Winehouse

Mark Ronson has expressed regret over the way he treated Amy Winehouse while she was at the height of her addiction issues.

Ronson was one of the late singer’s most influential collaborators, having produced her seminal second album ‘Back to Black’ in 2006. However, their relationship took a sour turn when Winehouse accused Ronson of taking credit for her success with the record.

“Obviously, we had our ups and downs, and it was troubling,” Ronson told The Guardian.

“I don’t know if I fully loved the way that I behaved around her.”

The DJ and producer subsequently explained that he wished he had been more vocal in supporting Winehouse throughout her struggles.

“When she was going through addiction, I wish I’d been a little bit more upfront or confrontational about it,” he explained. “But I just was like, ‘Ah, she’ll sort it out – she did it already once.’”

Winehouse underwent a stay in rehab in 2008, but continued to struggle with alcohol abuse. She died from accidental alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Last Friday (July 23) marked 10 years since the late music icon’s death, with tributes pouring in from the music world.

Winehouse’s father Mitch, meanwhile, has hinted that a new posthumous album could be in the works. It would mark the second release since her death, following the arrival of posthumous compilation ‘Lioness: Hidden Treasures’ in December 2011.