Mark Tuan teases new single ‘save me’

GOT7’s Mark Tuan has announced the release date for his upcoming single, ‘save me’.

Yesterday (March 31), Tuan previewed the upcoming single on Twitter with a teaser image that featured the phrase, “If you love me, please just save me”, seeming lyrics from the upcoming song. The tweet was accompanied by a pre-save link for ‘save me’ and the release date of April 7 at 12am EST.

Advertisement

‘save me’ is one of two new songs Tuans previously teased on Twitter. On March 16, Tuan took to his Twitter to ask fans which song they thought he should release first, giving them an option between the songs ‘lonely’ and ‘save me’. Following an overwhelming response from fans, Tuan later announced that both singles would be released.

Last week, the singer released the first single, ‘lonely’, alongside an accompanying “visualiser”, which sees Tuan performing from a solitary, black couch in the middle of an otherwise empty room, with the word “lonely” written across the floor.

‘lonely’ was co-written by Tuan, alongside Matty Michna and lilspirit, the latter of whom also co-wrote the singer’s last two singles. The track was also produced by Michna, alongside frequent Young Thug collaborator BL$$D, JordanXL and Xavi.

The new tracks are the third and fourth solo singles from Tuan since he made his first foray into English music as a soloist in November 2021 with ‘Last Breath’. That single was subsequently followed up by the song ‘My Life’, which was released in January.