Maroon 5 announce Asian tour with stops in Singapore, Philippines and Thailand

Maroon 5 have announced “one last stop” on their ongoing world tour, adding six new dates in Asia at the end of 2022.

Adam Levine and co. are set to kick off the Asian leg of their tour at the Singapore National Stadium on November 28 before heading to South Korea and Japan. The band will then perform at the Mall Of Asia arena in the Philippines before closing out their world tour in Thailand on December 10, having first begun their journey in August last year.

Ticketing details for the tour will be announced in the coming days.

The band also became the first major US act to perform in Canada since March 18, 2020 after the country opened up its borders following the coronavirus pandemic upon embarking on their tour.

The tour has seen the band playing through their most popular tracks like ‘Moves Like Jagger’, ‘Animals’, ‘What Lovers Do’ and more to warm receptions from audiences enjoying the relaxation of coronavirus safety measures. One such audience member was too warm for comfort, however, leading Levine to release a statement on his reaction to a fan who had grabbed him onstage during a show at Hollywood Bowl.

“I just wanted to address the Hollywood Bowl incident thing, a fan coming up to me onstage,” Levine said in a video addressed to fans. “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. It’s just not who I am, it’s not who I’ve ever been.”

“So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled.”

Maroon 5’s most recent studio album, ‘Jordi’, was released in June last year and earned a 3/5 star review from NME. Writer El Hunt called the effort one that “tries its hand at nearly every strand of contemporary pop” but “excels at very little”, but praised the moments when the album escapes its bloated guest list with more ambitious, wide-screen arena-pop with messier subject matters.

Maroon 5’s upcoming Asia tour is the latest in a string of major concerts and festivals to be announced for the region this year. Other large-scale concerts scheduled to take place this year include Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and more.

Maroon 5’s world tour concert dates in Asia are:

November 28 – National Stadium, Singapore

November 30 – Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul, South Korea

December 4 – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan

December 6 – Osaka Done, Osaka, Japan

December 8 – MOA Arena, Manila, Philippines

December 10 – Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thailand