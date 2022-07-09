Mars Volta share new short film to accompany latest song, ‘Graveyard Love’

The Mars Volta have shared a new short film to accompany their latest song, ‘Graveyard Love’ – check it out below.

The song teased earlier this week follows their comeback single ‘Blacklight Shine’, which was released last month as the band shared details of a US tour following a decade long hiatus.

Cedric Bixler-Zavala sings on the new track: “You better walk behind me, walk behind me again” and “How many times have we burnt it all down?/ Plumes of smoke, call it graveyard love/ Walk behind me, walk these hallways again.”

“They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can’t have you, no one can,” Bixler-Zavala said of the song’s lyrics in a press release.

Now, the band have shared a new short film directed by Omar Rodríguez-López that depicts various scenes in Puerto Rico. You can watch it here:

The Texas-formed band released six studio albums between 2003 and 2012 before splitting due to a falling out between founding members Bixler-Zavala and Omar Rodríguez-López.

The pair quickly made amends, however, and formed a new group, Antemasque. They also revamped their pre-Mars Volta outfit, At-the-Drive-In, for a new record in 2017.

Details of a potential new album, which would follow on from 2012’s ‘Noctourniquet’, are yet to emerge.

The Mars Volta also recently announced additional dates for their US tour, which will run from September 23 until October 21. You can buy tickets from here, and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates in full below.

SEPTEMBER

22 – The Factory at Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX

23 – The Factory at Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX

25 – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

27 – Opera House, Philadelphia, PA

29 – Terminal 5, New York, NY

30 – Terminal 5, New York, NY



OCTOBER

01 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA

03 – Anthem, Washington, D.C.

05 – Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

06 – The Royal Oak, Detroit, MI

08 – Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL

11 – Mission Ballroom, Denver, CO

14 – Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

15 – Moore Theatre, Seattle, WA

18 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

19 – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

21 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

22 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

23 – Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA