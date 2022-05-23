Marshmello, Westlife and Green Day to headline Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts

The headliners for this year’s Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix concerts have been announced.

Singapore GP took to social media to announce the three main acts that will perform at this year’s Grand Prix event: DJ and producer Marshmello, veteran boy band Westlife and American punk icons Green Day.

Marshmello and Westlife will headline days one and two of the festivities respectively, while Green Day close out the entire Grand Prix. More acts will be announced in the coming months. Singapore GP has teased that over 75 acts will perform at the event later this year.

Per the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix website, all attendees will have to be fully vaccinated in order to be permitted entry. Additional COVID-19 regulations will be announced at a later date subject to prevailing safe management measures.

This year’s Singapore Grand Prix – which is slated to run from September 30 till October 2 – will be the first to take place since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix was headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse and Swedish House Mafia, with supporting performances from Gwen Stefani, Fatboy Slim, Has Zimmer, Toots and the Maytals and more.

While tickets to the races are currently sold out, Singapore GP has announced that it will be releasing additional Zone 4 and Premier Walkabout tickets, which will allow ticket holders to attend the concerts at the Padang.

Friday Zone 4 Walkabout tickets will cost SGD$98, while three-day tickets run for $288. Tickets will be made available from Tuesday (May 24) at 10am local time via the Singapore Grand Prix website.

The 2019 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix – which the last to be held in the country prior to the coronavirus pandemic – was attended by 268,000 fans, its second highest attendance since the Singapore Grand Prix kicked off in 2008.