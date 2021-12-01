Mary J. Blige teases 14th studio album: “It’s gonna blow everybody’s mind”

Mary J. Blige has spoken about her as-yet-untitled new album, projected for a 2022 release, in a new interview.

READ MORE: Soundtrack Of My Life: Mary J. Blige

The album, which follows 2017’s ‘Strength of a Woman’, was teased on Blige’s recent appearance on the talk show Tamron Hall. Speaking with eponymous host Hall, Blige claimed that the new material she was working on was amongst the best of her 30-plus-year career.

Advertisement

“Wait ’til you hear it – it’s gonna blow everybody’s mind,” said Blige.

“It’s something I had to do, and something I had to say, when I was in my darkest moments… [I had] to build myself up to this person that I can see and accept my nose, accept my eyes, accept my cheeks… accept all the things that I used to hate.”

Watch the full interview with Blige below:

Earlier this year, Blige released a tell-all documentary with the title of Mary J. Blige’s My Life, produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs and named after her breakthrough 1994 album.

She has also been announced as one of the performers at the 2022 Superbowl half-time show, joining the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre on the line-up.

Advertisement

She has, however, turned down an appearance on the web series Verzuz, which pits two artists’ best songs against one another. “Right now, it’s not something that’s on the top of my list,” she told The Breakfast Club back in June.