Mary J. Blige unveils new album tracklist and shares ‘Rent Money’ with Dave East

Mary J. Blige has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming new album, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ – see it below.

The legendary R&B singer announced her 14th studio album last month, alongside the release of two new singles, the DJ Khaled-featuring ‘Amazing’ and the LP’s title track.

The album – which Blige wrote with D’Mile, H.E.R., Lucky Daye, and Tiara Thomas – is made up of 13 tracks and features the likes of Anderson .Paak, Usher and Fivio Foreign.

Another collaboration sees Blige team up with Harlem rapper Dave East, who appears on the track ‘Rent Money’. Produced by D’Mile, the track hears the singer get a few things off her chest about a former lover she’s ready to walk away from.

“I spent everything on ya/ Spent my energy on ya/ Put that loyalty on ya/ I ain’t got nothing left/ I’m in over my head/ Now I’m barely breathing/ You know you the reason/ Just tryna break even/ You must be used to me spending,” she sings on the track.

You can listen to ‘Rent Money’ below:

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ tracklist:

1. ‘No Idea’

2. ‘Love Will Never’

3. ‘Here With Me’ (Feat. Anderson .Paak)

4. ‘Rent Money’ (Feat. Dave East)

5. ‘Amazing’ (Feat. DJ Khaled)

6. ‘GMG Interlude’

7. ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’

8. ‘Come See About Me’

9. ‘On Top’ (Feat. Fivio Foreign)

10. ‘Love Without The Heartbreak’

11. ‘Failing In Love’

12. ‘Enough’

13. ‘Need Love’ (Feat. Usher)

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ is set to be released on February 11, two days before Blige takes part in this year’s star-studded Super Bowl Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. She’ll perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar.

Last week, Pepsi shared a dramatic trailer for the halftime show titled The Call, directed by F. Gary Gray. The video is soundtracked by portions of the participating artists’ most iconic tracks: Eminem’s ‘Rap God’, Dre’s ‘The Next Episode’ and ‘Still D.R.E’, Blige’s ‘Family Affair’ and Lamar’s ‘Humble’. It concludes with a snippet of 2Pac‘s ‘California Love’.