Masdo, Marijannah and more announced for Malaysia’s Liveinkchxwak festival

Malaysian concert promoter Liveinkch has announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of their Liveinkchxwak festival.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Today (17 August), Liveinkch took to social media to announce the return of their “festival experience” in collaboration with WAK Festival, thus marking the first edition of the joint event since 2019 and the second overall festival under the Liveinkch banner.

Taking place at the Kuching Civic Centre Hall in Sarawak, Malaysia on Saturday, 8 October, the event will feature Malaysian retro rock outfit Kugiran Masdo, Malaysian melodic metalcore band Massacre Conspiracy and Singaporean stoner metal supergroup Marijannah as headliners. The latter’s appearance at the festival will also serve as their first visit to Sarawak.

Advertisement

The festival will also feature appearances from Singaporean melodic hardcore band Tariot, Kuala Lumpur punks Trophy Knives, Kuching deathcore band Exhale My Ozone, Sarawak metal outfit Nogas, progressive metalcore band Afterfall, Kuching hardcore punks Serangga, indie rock band Heroine, post-punk outfit Clockwise and Viceroyz.

Early bird tickets are currently available for RM75 until 31 August, while pre-sale tickets will be priced at RM90 and tickets at the door will go for RM100. Tickets can be purchased here.

Massacre Conspiracy recently headlined Penang’s Northern Music Festival in July, alongside pop-punks One Buck Short and Kelantanese punk trio No Good. Kugiran Masdo recently performed at the Esplanade Concert Hall as part of the Pesta Raya Malay Festival of Arts in April. In June, Marijannah played their first show in two years with death punk band Doldrey.

Liveinkchxwak is the latest announcement of a live music event in Malaysia. On Saturday (20 August), Malaysian concert promoter Atas Angin will hold an 11-hour-long fundraiser concert featuring 23 Acts including Chronicalz, Nakalness and Sekumpulan Orang Gila. Other notable music events in the country include Justin Bieber, Boys Like Girls, and the upcoming Good Vibes Weekender festival, featuring artists such as Jackson Wang, Joe Flizzow, Beabadoobee and CL.