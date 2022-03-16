Masiwei’s video for new single ‘SNTS’ is an action-packed dream

Masiwei of Chinese rap group Higher Brothers has released ‘SNTS’, a single off his upcoming third solo album, ‘Humble Swag’.

In the music video released today (March 16) on 88rising’s YouTube channel, Masiwei plays a salaryman on his daily commute. He dozes off and in his dream becomes the protagonist of a surreal action flick.

Watch the music video for ‘SNTS’ – which, according to the hook, stands for “Streets need this shit” – below.

‘SNTS’ will appear on Masiwei’s upcoming album ‘Humble Swag’. He announced the title of his third solo album on March 9 in an Instagram post, but no further details have been made public. ‘Humble Swag’ follows his record ‘Dark Horse’, which was released just over a year ago on February 14.

It’s unknown if ‘Humble Swag’ will continue the narrative from ‘Dark Horse’ and his 2020 debut album ‘Prince Charming’, which is about Masiwei’s “journey as a self-made dark horse prince charming, who’s not rich or privileged by birth but perseveres in the face of danger and hardship”.

Masiwei was featured on the 2021 soundtrack to the Marvel superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alongside fellow 88rising labelmates Rich Brian and Warren Hue on the track ‘Lazy Susan’, which also included 21 Savage. The 18-track album was executive produced by 88rising, and drew the involvement of South Korean stars DPR Live, Seori and DPR Ian, among others.

Earlier in 2021, Masiwei also appeared on Hong Kong rapper Dough-Boy’s album ‘Power’, which featured a host of international collaborators like Malaysia’s Joe Flizzow, Lil Yachty, and Bohan Phoenix.

In 2020, Higher Brothers released a music video for their song ‘Empire’. It was their first new music since their last album ‘Five Stars’ in 2019, with the members of the group focusing on their own solo projects since. Higher Brothers member Psy.P released his latest album ‘PSYLIFE.25’ in 2020 following Melo’s ‘Old Master’ earlier in the same year.