Massive Attack cancel tour dates as member battles “serious illness”

Massive Attack have cancelled their upcoming tour dates due to a band member’s battle with a “serious illness”.

In a post on social media today (March 24), they said the band member had been unwell for the “past few months” but was now “in recovery”. It has not yet been announced which member of the band has been unwell.

They wrote: “For the past few months, a member of Massive Attack has been contending with a serious illness. We are pleased to say they are now in recovery.

“This process is positive but also challenging and ongoing, which unfortunately means that Massive Attack are not presently in a position to fulfil our live shows scheduled for May, June, and July 2022.

“The ban deeply regret any inconvenience or disappointment caused – particularly to the fans with whom it’s always an honour to engage, and to our production crew who, owing to other global events, have already had to wait to long to do what they do so well.”

The statement concluded: “We thank you for your patience and support.”

As yet, Massive Attack are still due to headline Connect Music Festival in Scotland this August.

The festival announced earlier this year that Massive Attack would perform alongside the The National and The Chemical Brothers at the event, which takes place at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre from August 26–28.

Other names on the bill for the rebooted event include Mogwai, Little Simz, Self Esteem, Black Country, New Road, Jon Hopkins, Black Coffee, Bonobo, Bombay Bicycle Club, John Grant, LOW, Idlewild and more.

Massive Attack will take to the Grand Parade Stage on the Friday; The Chemical Brothers will top the bill on the Saturday; and The National will close out proceedings on the Sunday.

Last week (March 15), Massive Attack announced plans to sell off new artwork to help victims of the Ukraine conflict.

All proceeds from the sales went to the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.