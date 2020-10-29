Massive Attack share powerful new film on climate change and live music

Massive Attack have shared a new film that sees the Bristol group addressing the climate crisis and how it has been impacted by live touring across the globe.

The new offering from the trip-hop pioneers is a collaboration with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research – which previously teamed up with the band in 2019 to explore new ways of reducing the carbon footprint of touring.

One original plan included a low-carbon show this year, which was scrapped as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The film, directed by Anthony Tombling Jr, is narrated by Massive Attack’s Robert ‘3D’ Del Naja and features narration from a selection of influential voices.

They include Liverpool’s director of culture Claire McColgan and green energy pioneer Dale Vince – the owner of football club Forest Green Rovers.

Discussing the future of touring, the Tyndall Centre’s Carly McLachlan calls for an end to drive-in gigs after the pandemic.

“We need to be careful that we don’t reassemble after this period with things like [drive-in gigs] baked in. I think it’s a really critical moment to make sure that as we rebuild the sector—as it comes out of this period of crisis—that we do that in a way that gives it long-term sustainability,” she says.

The latest release from Massive Attack comes after the band debuted their audio-visual EP ‘Eutopia’, featuring collaborations with Young Fathers, Saul Williams and US band Algiers.

The project, which was recorded in three different cities during lockdown, sees the three tracks accompanied by mind-bending visuals typical of the group.

In April, they also donated £10,000 to a crowdfunding campaign aiming to supply free meals to NHS staff and other frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus.