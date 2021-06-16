Supreme to release Massive Attack-inspired clothing line

Massive Attack will join the list of artists who have inspired streetwear brand Supreme this week, with a new line of apparel featuring the band’s ‘Mezzanine’ artwork set to arrive.

The brand’s next drop is set to launch tomorrow (June 17), and will feature football jerseys, button-downs and shorts. Each is available in a trio of colours, with designs drawn from the 1998 album’s iconic beetle artwork.

See the football jerseys below:

In lending their iconography to the brand, Massive Attack join a slew of artists who have influenced the designs of Supreme in recent years. Last year, the brand released a line featuring art by the late Daniel Johnston. A range of shirts, hoodies and more was released, all including licensed artwork from the cult lo-fi songwriter.

Last year saw Supreme team up with shoegaze pioneers My Bloody Valentine for a range of apparel. Pieces in the collection featured artwork from the band’s 1991 album ‘Loveless’, along with artwork from their 1998 EP ‘Feed Me with Your Kiss’ and their 1990 EP ‘Glider’.

The brand has also released pieces over the years that reference albums from the likes of The Smiths and The Velvet Underground. Back in 2015, Supreme tapped Neil Young for a collaboration, selling a T-shirt featuring a photo of Young himself wearing a Supreme-branded shirt.

Last month, Massive Attack were announced as part of the lineup for next year’s iteration of Primavera Festival. The Strokes, Tame Impala, Lorde, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Tyler, the Creator are among the other performers on the bill.