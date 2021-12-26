Matt Bellamy teases new Muse song on Instagram Live

Matt Bellamy teased a new Muse song during a recent Instagram Live, playing a snippet of the track for fans in his car.

The British rock trio released their latest album ‘Simulation Theory’ in 2018, with the frontman confirming work had begun on its follow-up last year.

Bellamy went live on the social media site over the Christmas weekend, playing a 60-second excerpt of a song that fans are referring to as ‘Won’t Stand Down’ while his son headbanged in the seat next to him.

“Won’t stand down, I’m growing stronger / Won’t stand down, I’m owned no longer,” Bellamy sings on the track. “Won’t stand down, you’ve used me for too long / For too long.” The song also features someone screaming over thundering riffs. Watch a clip of the Instagram Live below.

GUYS WE GETTING METAL MUSE 🚨🚨🚨😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/oXzTvqGTRL — Kyle (@AgitatedFury) December 26, 2021

Speaking to NME in May 2020, Bellamy discussed what was next for Muse after ‘Simulation Theory’. “I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from,” he said at the time. “We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.”

In October, he told the Sun that he had begun writing the band’s next record. “I started writing when all the protests and all the chaos were kicking off,” he explained, referring to Black Lives Matter protests around the world in the summer of 2020. “It’s a weird thing to say but it suits the music I write. It keeps you a little bit on edge.”

Details of Muse’s next album, including a release date and tracklist, have yet to be confirmed. The band will, however, return to the festival circuit next year, with headline slots booked at the likes of Isle Of Wight Festival and Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Bellamy launched a new Manson guitar range inspired by the first instrument he ever used by the manufacturer. The brand has built custom instruments for the musician for over 20 years and he became a majority shareholder of the company in 2019.