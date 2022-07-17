Matt Skiba doesn’t know if he’s still a member of Blink-182

Matt Skiba has revealed he doesn’t know if he’s still a part of Blink-182.

The Alkaline Trio vocalist joined the band in 2015 as a replacement for guitarist Tom DeLonge who left to “to change the world for my kids”.

The trio of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Skiba then recorded two albums together – 2016’s ‘California’ and 2019’s ‘Nine’ – and toured extensively.

However, one fan asked if Skiba was still a member of the pop-punk legends since there’s “no Blink content” on his Instagram and “the Blink guys don’t post pictures with Matt”.

“Your guess is as good as mine,” replied Skiba. “Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…”

Speaking to NME about joining Blink-182, Skiba said: “The overwhelming amount of support and graciousness the fans have shown me overpowers any hate or shit-talking. It feels like our band – Mark, Travis, me and the fans. It’s not the same band without Tom but it has the same name, and I think there’s a good reason for that.”

Late last year, Hoppus said he was open to the idea of Tom DeLonge returning to the band.

“We haven’t really talked about that, but I’m open to anything in the future,” Hoppus told GQ. ​“I don’t know how that would work if it’s all four of us. Like, we’re all going to live in the same house again?”

It comes after the pair made up following Hoppus’ cancer diagnosis.

“The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce,” DeLonge said at the time. “Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer.”

DeLonge went on to say that before, him and Hoppus “weren’t really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there. But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it’s like we’ve been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about.”

DeLonge previously told NME that him and Barker have spoken about playing live together again as Box Car Racer and back in 2019, the guitarist said he had plans to reunite with the band in the future, promising fans “I will play with Blink again.”

“That’s the whole plan,” DeLonge continued. “I talk to Travis all the time and I talked to Mark just the other day. We’re always discussing what makes sense and when.”