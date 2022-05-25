Matter Mos, Tuan Tigabelas and more Indonesian artists announced for Noisewhore show NW Live

Indonesian concert promoter Noisewhore has announced the first wave of artists for its first live event since February 2020.

Noisewhore took to social media on Tuesday night (May 24) to announce the first lineup for its upcoming two-day event NW Live. Scheduled to run on June 25 and 26, it will feature Indonesian acts Matter Mos, Tuan Tigabelas and Westwew, ENVY*, Noise From Under and more.

More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 27) via The Storefront. More information surrounding the show, including its venue, are set to be released in the coming days.

NW Live will be Noisewhore’s first live music event since early 2020 prior to the coronavirus pandemic. The promoter last put on the Home Shake concert featuring multi instrumentalist Peter Sagar and Indonesian pop act Strange Fruit in February 2020.

Other notable live music events making their return to Indonesia this year include We The Fest in September, 88rising’s Head In The Clouds later this year, JogjaROCKarta, Berdendang Bergoyang, Java Jazz and more.

The first-wave lineup for NW Live is:

Matter Mos

Noise From Under

ENVY*

Joe Million

Dzulfahmi

Tuan Tigabelas & Westwew