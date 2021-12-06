Matthaios and Gloc-9 get into the Christmas spirit in ‘Araw-Araw Pasko’ music video

Filipino rappers Matthaios and Gloc-9 have shared a festive music video for their collaborative track, ‘Araw-Araw Pasko’.

The track – and its accompanying Christmas-themed music video – were released on Wednesday (December 1). The music video, co-directed by Edrex Clyde Sanchez and Nick Hernandez, sees Matthaios hanging out with his friends at a Christmas party, exchanging gifts, and having a meal together.

Gloc-9 hops on in a separate scene, surrounded by presents and Christmas decorations.

Watch the music video for ‘Araw-Araw Pasko’ below.

The colourful single features bright electric guitar chords, thick bass and snare hits, soft keys and backing vocals from Jiji, Angelica Brecio, Daryl Brecio and Joraine Brecio.

‘Araw-Araw Pasko’ marks the first time Matthaios and Gloc-9 have collaborated together. The single is Matthaios’ 11th release of the year, while it serves as the prolific Gloc-9’s 19th of the year.

In August, Matthaios released his debut EP, ‘The Boy Wonder’, which featured SB19’s Ken (AKA Felip) and Michael Pacquiao. In February, Matthaios collaborated with SB19 and The Juans on ‘Push Ang Pusuan’ for Filipino cellular service provider TM.

Gloc-9, on the other hand, released a six-track EP entitled ‘Poot At Pag-Ibig’ in February. He has since followed up the release with a slew of tracks, with the most recent being ‘Pag Nagising Ako’, which dropped November 21.