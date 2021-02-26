Matthaios’ new music video for ‘Vibe Check’ takes an intense turn

Filipino rapper Matthaios has dropped the music video for ‘Vibe Check’, the second track in his ‘Vibe’ trilogy, featuring fellow rapper Lonezo.

The 21-year-old artist shared the video on social media on February 24. Directed by Ephraim Abarca, the video shows a chill house party where Matthaios tries to woo a girl, who’s played by his vlogger girlfriend Tricia Baylosis. But as the beat drops, the party takes a bad turn and Matthaios gets drugged, waking up in a dark warehouse.

Baylosis also uploaded a behind-the-scenes vlog on her YouTube channel that shows scenes being shot in Matthaios’ room and the graffiti-filled warehouse.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Vibe Check’ video and BTS vlog below.

Matthaios released his first ‘Vibe’ track ‘Vibe With Me’, also featuring Lonezo, in 2019. This followed his hit single ‘Catriona’, which was inspired by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

The last song in the trilogy has yet to be revealed.

Advertisement

Last year, Matthaios released singles like ‘Nararahuyo’, ‘Thank You, God (TYG)’, and ‘Binibini’ featuring Calvin De Leon. He also dropped a slowed-down and reverb’ed version of ‘Vibe With Me’.

The rapper also started uploading more vlogs on his YouTube channel when the Philippines was placed under community quarantine due to the pandemic.

Before 2020 ended, Matthaios was named one of the most-streamed local artists on Spotify Philippines alongside Moira Dela Torre, indie band December Avenue and rock band Parokya Ni Edgar. Nine-piece folk pop band Ben&Ben topped the local list that year, followed closely by K-pop group BTS.

The rapper also performed at the online New Yea’s Eve concert BYE 2020. He was joined by collaborators Lonezo, Dudut and Waff the Rapper.