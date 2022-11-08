Matthew Knowles says he originally wanted Solange to be in Destiny’s Child with Beyoncé

Matthew Knowles has revealed that he originally wanted Solange to join her sister Beyoncé in Destiny’s Child.

Knowles, father of Solange and Beyoncé, made the comment in an Instagram post on Sunday (November 6), writing that though he wanted Solange in the group, his daughter had other plans.

“Many of you aren’t aware, but I personally wanted Solange to be in Destiny’s Child,” he wrote. “That didn’t appeal to her. You would think joining Destiny’s Child would be a dream to her, and she had every opportunity to seize the success that the group was experiencing – but she wanted to forge her very own path.”

He continued that Solange had a personal belief in herself and her music, which overtook his desires, meaning that in the end, he “finally supported and encouraged her decision,” knowing she would be fine.

“I would love for all of you to take a page out of Solange’s book,” he added. “Sometimes life brings us to a crossroads and makes us make a choice between the ‘obvious decision’ and the choice our heart knows deep within we should take. I would encourage you to not automatically discount the latter.

“The universe rewards bravery, and sometimes the less obvious choice is the one that will bring us the most happiness and success. The heart doesn’t lie! I am very proud of you Solange…not just for what you’ve accomplished, but for who you are!”

Recently, Solange composed her first ballet score, which accompanied a production by the New York City Ballet.

Solange’s piece soundtracked ‘Play Time’, choreographed by Gianna Reisen, which premiered at the annual Fall Fashion Gala in September.

Though it was Solange’s debut in the world of ballet, she studied dance and theatre as a child, served as a backup dancer for Destiny’s Child, and has often incorporated theatric elements into the production of her live performances.

Her last album, ‘When I Get Home’, arrived back in 2019. That followed her acclaimed 2016 record ‘A Seat At The Table’, which NME described in a four-star review as “deeply personal, thrillingly intimate and extremely groovy”.