Matty Healy joins Dashboard Confessional onstage in Florida: “Emo multiverse is glitching”

Dashboard Confessional was joined onstage by Matty Healy, during the band’s performance at Audacy Beach Festival yesterday (December 4).

Dashboard Confessional enlisted the 1975 frontman for a performance of ‘Hands Down’, lifted from their 2003 album ‘A Mark, a Mission, a Brand, a Scar’. It was the last song on Dashboard Confessional’s Audacy setlist, which also featured newer tracks from their 2022 album ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell’ including ‘The Better of Me’.

“Emo multiverse is glitching,” Healy captioned a post on his Instagram account in which he shared audience-shot footage of the moment. Watch that below:

MATTY WITH DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL pic.twitter.com/uQaaHiFQp1 — alex (@beachwoodalex) December 4, 2022

Later, Healy returned with his band onstage for The 1975’s set at Audacy Festival, during which they performed tracks from their 2022 album ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’. That performance came ahead of the festival’s Sunday headliner, Machine Gun Kelly, with the likes of Jack White, Muse, Yungblud and The Used also on the bill.

The ‘Hands Down’ performance marks the latest collaboration between The 1975 and Dashboard Confessional. In 2019, Healy joined Dashboard onstage at London’s St Pancras Old Church, where both acts performed The 1975’s 2012 track ‘Sex’. Dashboard Confessional had previously covered ‘Sex’ in 2017, including it on the tracklist of their covers EP ‘Covered and Taped’.

The 1975’s Audacy set is part of their broader ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, which has seen a flurry of notable moments throughout its current North American leg. At a Las Vegas tour stop last month, Healy was seen inviting a fan onstage and kissing them, on top of additional mid-set antics where the singer fondled himself on a coach and appeared to eat raw meat.

Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff both made appearances during the tour, performing alongside the band at shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.