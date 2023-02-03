Matty Healy wants Oasis to reunite: “Stop messing around”

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has weighed in on the ongoing speculation around a potential Oasis reunion, telling the Gallagher brothers to “grow up” and reform.

The comments came from the oft-outspoken singer during an interview on Q with Tom Power, a radio show aired by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). In the closing question, Power asked Healy what he was most proud of in the band’s achievements across their 20-year career.

Healy said he was most proud of the band “as men”, as they have “mediated [their] tensions by being very tactile, very open and very silly”. Shortly thereafter, Healy turned his ire towards bands that “get so serious” about something that’s, in his view, “not that complicated”.

Advertisement

“What are Oasis doing?” he continued. “Can you imagine being in potentially – right now, still – the coolest band in the world, and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?”

Healy said that he could handle Liam and Noel Gallagher “dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s”, but not “acting like they’re in their 20s”. “They need to grow up,” he added.

“They’re men of the people, and they’re sat around in, like, Little Venice and Highgate, crying over an argument with their brother. Grow up! Headline Glastonbury! Have a good time! Have a laugh!”

Healy concluded his spiel by noting the solo careers of both Gallagher brothers have critically and commercially paled in comparison to Oasis’ heyday. “There’s not one kid, not one person, going to a High Flying Birds gig or a Liam Gallagher gig that would not rather be at an Oasis gig,” he said.

“Do me a favour: Get back together, stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today.”

Watch the clip from the interview – as well as the full interview itself – below:

Advertisement

Speculation surrounding Oasis, who split up in 2009, began last month with Liam claiming that Noel had been “on the phone begging for forgiveness”. The day before, Noel had given an interview saying he would “never say never” about the band reuniting – despite him saying in October last year that there would be “no point” to it, given the band sells as many records now as they did when they were active.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will release their fourth studio album ‘Council Skies’ in June, while Liam is still touring in support of his third solo album, 2022’s ‘C’mon You Know’. The 1975, meanwhile, are currently on the ‘At Their Very Best’ world tour, which continues on to South America in March before heading to Australia in April.