Maudy Ayunda marks a new phase in music with ‘Heartless’ music video

Indonesian singer-songwriter and actress Maudy Ayunda has released the music video for ‘Heartless’, her latest single.

The track is taken from her recently released EP, ‘The Hidden Tapes Vol. 1’, which was dropped last Friday (October 1). The ‘Heartless’ music video premiered the same day.

‘Heartless’ and the EP mark a decisive shift for Ayunda as it moves away from her folk-pop roots towards a sleeker R&B sound. The music video shows Ayunda draped in various outfits, singing about a relationship gone south.

“Who is this stranger in the car / Whenever I start crying’s like I don’t know you anymore / What is this cold hot energy / You always start giving me / When tears drop down my face,” she sings.

Watch the music video for ‘Heartless’ below.

‘The Hidden Tapes Vol. 1’ is the singer-songwriter’s first release since her 2018 full-length album, ‘Oxygen’.

The EP is the first of “few releases” that Ayunda has planned. “In some ways, I am rebuilding my relationship with music,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“It may lose its centrality as I explore other roles in the future, but here’s hoping it regains its honesty, authenticity, and intimacy.”

In a separate post, Ayunda stated that work on the project began in 2019. “I went into the studio two years ago, vulnerable and honest,” she wrote. “Only now have I been able to share it with you all.”

Ayunda has released three full-length albums: 2011’s ‘Panggil Aku… (Call Me…)’, 2015’s ‘Moments’, and 2018’s ‘Oxygen’. Ayunda is also slated to star in the upcoming Indonesian film Losmen Bu Broto.