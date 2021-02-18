Maximo Park announce ‘Nature Always Wins’ livestream concert

Maxïmo Park have announced a livestream concert to celebrate the arrival of their forthcoming studio album, ‘Nature Always Wins’.

Taking place on March 6 from 8.30pm GMT, the performance will be live-streamed from the Riverside venue in Newcastle.

“Since we can’t play live in front of a crowd at the moment, we’ve decided to give a live, streamed broadcast from an (almost) empty Riverside venue in Newcastle,” the band’s Paul Smith said.

“We’re excited to be introducing some songs from our new album, ‘Nature Always Wins’, as well as blasting through some old favourites.”

Tickets for the livestream are available here.

‘Nature Always Wins’ is due out February 26 through Prolifica Inc., and is Maxïmo Park’s seventh studio album. Speaking to NME in October, Smith said listeners can expect tracks about politics, parenthood and self-doubt.

“With this [album], I’ve become a parent over the past four years and the other guys in the band have got kids as well and I didn’t want to ignore it but I also didn’t want it to be the central aspect of the record because I want the record to be open to all,” he said.

“It’s clearly about being a parent, songs like ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Doing’ for example, in many ways these are universal feelings of self-doubt that people have. I’ve tried to make it as personal and specific as I can without it losing that universal appeal, otherwise it feels too inward or self-obsessed.”

In addition to the livestream, the band will be launching the album with a UK tour, kicking off in June.