Mayday to stage Malaysia ‘Fly to 2023’ concert in February

Taiwanese rock band Mayday will be returning to Malaysia for a concert early next year.

According to local concert organiser Star Planet, the band will be making the performance at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on February 11 next year as part of their ‘Fly to 2023’ world tour.

Per a press release, the organiser said the soft rock band is eager to meet fellow fans following a slew of postponements on the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.

Advertisement

The concert also marks the first appearance of the band in the Southeast Asian country in over five years. In 2017, the group performed at Stadium Merdeka in front of 25,000 fans, the organiser said.

The upcoming show in Malaysia also promises to have a custom-built stage and multi-million dollar production in the stadium venue which can accommodate up to 100,000 attendees.

However, Star Planet said ticketing details will be announced soon.

The announcement for the Malaysia stop comes after the band resumed in-person concerts in November this year, with the United States and Singapore being among the first few stops for their ongoing ‘Fly to 2022’ world tour.

Mayday, which consists of lead vocalist Ashin, bassist Masa, drummer Guan You, and guitarists Stone and Monster, recently played a packed concert at the Singapore National Stadium on December 3 this year.

Advertisement

In November 2020, the band announced that they were forced to postpone their ‘Just Rock It!!! BLUE’ tour appearance in Singapore due to a ban on large-scale events then. The concert was postponed to February 2021 due to the lockdowns before again being rescheduled to December 2022.

Making their debut in 1999 with their full-length release ‘Mayday’s First Album’, the band has grown to become one of the best-selling rock bands in the Chinese-speaking world. Their last offering came in the form of their ninth studio album titled ‘History of Tomorrow’, which was released in 2016.