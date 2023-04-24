Mayday Parade announce concert in the Philippines this October

American pop-punk veterans Mayday Parade have announced an upcoming concert in Manila, the Philippines later this year.

The show was announced via the band’s official social media on Sunday (April 24). The Manila concert is currently scheduled to take place on October 27 at the New Frontier Theater.

Tickets to the Manila show are set to go on sale on Monday, May 1 via the band’s official website. Tickets are being priced at P2,000, P3,000, P4,000 and P8,500. An Ultimate Emo Experience package is being priced at P15,000 and includes a VVIP pass, a private hangout with the band, soundcheck access, a signed poster, a photo opportunity with the band and more.

The band have yet to announce any additional tour dates in Southeast Asia so far.

In other concert news, several bands have announced shows in the Philippines this year including Dream Theater on May 4, HONNE on May 10, 12 and 14, and Bruno Mars on June 24.

Bruno Mars’ Bulacan show will take place at the Philippine Arena. Tickets will be priced at ₱2,750, ₱5,550, ₱7,250, ₱11,250, ₱13,750, ₱16,000, ₱17,750 and ₱18,750. Live Nation PH member pre-sales go on sale on April 27 from 10am local time. General sales begin at 12pm local time on April 28. Tickets will go on sale here.