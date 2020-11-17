Mayday reschedule Just Rock It!!! BLUE concert in Singapore to September 2021

Taiwanese rock band Mayday have postponed their Singapore concert to September 2021 following the latest advisory released by local authorities regarding large-scale events.

The postponement of Mayday’s show, which was part of the Just Rock It!!! BLUE tour, was announced by promoter Live Nation on social media yesterday (November 16). The concert will be moved to September 4, 2021 and the venue of the National Stadium will remain unchanged.

“Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new date,” Live Nation wrote. Ticketmaster is also accepting requests for full refunds by November 29. More information can be found on their website.

Mayday Just Rock It!!! BLUE In Singapore is proactively being rescheduled to 4 September 2021 (Saturday) in view of the latest advisory issued by local authorities. Full details: https://t.co/Le0uyQrtR7 pic.twitter.com/lLdxaOqcHg — Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) November 16, 2020

Mayday’s Singapore show was originally scheduled for August this year. It was initially rescheduled to February 2021 because of the circuit breaker lockdown that was imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of November 1, select venues in Singapore are permitted to hold concerts with a maximum of 100 attendees.

Mayday were supposed to celebrate their first three albums as part of the Just Rock It!!! BLUE tour, whose title is a reference to the blue covers of those early records: ‘Mayday First Album’, ‘Viva Love’ and ‘People Life Ocean Wild’.

This Mayday concert will be the band’s first appearance in Singapore since their 2018 concert which drew 40,000 fans.