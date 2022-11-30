Mayhem announce tour dates in South Korea, Thailand and more

Veteran black metal band Mayhem are returning to Asia for their Thalassic Ritual tour in 2023.

The band initially announced two dates in Tokyo and Osaka in October, but followed up with stops in South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand today (November 30). Mayhem will kick off their tour on January 31 in Tokyo, then proceed to Osaka on February 1. After that, they will proceed to Seoul on February 3, Hong Kong on February 4, and will wrap up the tour in Bangkok on February 5.

Advertisement

Mayhem will wrap up the European leg of their tour this year. Following the conclusion of that tour, they will reconvene in Australia and New Zealand starting January 19. Details for the South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand shows have yet to be released.

Formed in 1984, the controversial black metal band are considered to be one of the founders of the Norwegian black metal scene. Their latest EP, ‘Atavistic Black Disorder / Kommando’ was released in 2021. It served as a follow up to 2019’s ‘Daemon.’

Mayhem’s ‘Thalassic Ritual’ Asia tour dates for 2023 so far are:

JANUARY

Tuesday 31 – Shibuya Club Quattro, Tokyo, Japan

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 1 – Umeda Club Quattro – Osaka, Japan

Friday 3 – West Bridge Live Hall – Seoul, South Korea

Saturday 4 – Music Zone @ E-Max – Hong Kong

Sunday 5 – Mr. Fox Live House – Bangkok, Thailand