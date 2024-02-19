Maynard James Keenan calls fan a “dickhead” for using phone at a Tool show

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan blasted a fan for being a “dickhead” after using their phone during a recent live show.

The US rock band were performing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day (February 14), when the frontman hit out at the attendees for having their phone out during the song ‘Intolerance’.

The group have enforced a “no phones” policy at their shows for a number of years, and fans have even been ejected from Keenan’s shows at the past – including with his band A Perfect Circle – when they have broken the rules.

Advertisement

In a video snippet of the performance Keenan can be heard admonishing the fan, shouting: “Put your fucking phone away, dickhead! Seriously!”

It’s not the first time the Tool frontman has branded a fan a “dickhead” during a show.

Back in December, he launched the insult at another gig-goer during a show in Canada. In a video clip from the show, he could be heard saying: “Take the light off dickhead. Take the light off. Don’t be American. Take it off dickhead.”

Tool wrapped up their US tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 18. They’re due to hit the UK and Europe next, which will include a show at London’s O2 on June 3.

Meanwhile, Tool bassist Justin Chancellor recently said that there’s “no thought” on the band taking another 13 years to release a new album.

Advertisement

His comments came after the rock band took 13 years to share the follow-up to the 2006 album ‘10,000 Days’ – dropping ‘Fear Inoculum’ in 2019.

Back in October, Chancellor said they were planning to work on a new album following their 2024 tour, sharing: “We’ve got many ideas cooking.”

In other news, Keenan recently earned a black belt in the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.