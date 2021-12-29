Mayonnaise and I Belong To The Zoo announce joint US tour

Filipino rock bands Mayonnaise and I Belong To The Zoo have announced a joint tour of the United States in February next year.

The two acts took to social media on Tuesday (December 28) to share the news. The joint tour will see the two acts perform six shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, Virginia Beach and New York.

Further information surrounding the announced shows have yet to be revealed, including performance dates, venues and tickets.

In October, I Belong To The Zoo released their sophomore studio album, ‘Kapiling’. The record featured previously released singles ‘Oras’, ‘Wala Lang’ and ‘Sana’.

Speaking to NME following the album’s release, Guerrero revealed that he isn’t typically one to speak much when it comes to matters of the heart. “I put those emotions I can’t verbalise into my music as an outlet,” he said.

Following the album’s release, the band dropped a new standalone single, ‘Maybe’ in late November.

Mayonnaise released a live album in May that was recorded during their 18th anniversary concert. The band released their latest studio album ‘Friends & Family’ in late November last year.

Mayonnaise formed in 2002, and rose to prominence after winning the rock band competition Red Horse Muziklaban in 2004. They’ve since released seven albums, which included hits like ‘Jopay’ and ‘Bakit Part 2.’