Mayonnaise drop new song with Barbie Almabis, announce 18-year anniversary celebration plans

Filipino rock band Mayonnaise have released a new song with Barbie Almabis of Barbie’s Cradle, and announced plans to celebrate their 18th anniversary.

Last Friday (October 2), Mayonnaise dropped their latest single ‘Ang Kutis’ with Almalbis. In an interview with Rappler, vocalist Monty Macalino said the song was inspired by Filipino actress Anne Curtis after meeting her on the set of It’s Showtime.

“I thought Anne was very welcoming and pleasant with us, so she just became more beautiful as a person,” Macalino shared. “When I got home, I was thinking of song ideas, and because I wanted to collab with Barbie, I thought this song would be a great fit for her. At the same time, it would be a tribute to Mayonnaise’s guesting [on It’s Showtime] and to Anne.”

Listen to the song below.

‘Ang Kutis’ is the fourth single off Mayonnaise’s upcoming eighth album, which will come out in November. They collaborated with I Belong to the Zoo and Sandwich frontman Raymund Marasigan on previous singles.

On Sunday, Mayonnaise announced plans to celebrate their 18 years as a band with fans, from exclusive merchandise to a first-listen of their upcoming album. Fans who share their contact details on a form on the band’s official website by October 11 can get involved.

Mayonnaise formed in 2002, and rose to prominence after winning the rock band competition Red Horse Muziklaban in 2004. They’ve since released seven albums, which included hits like ‘Jopay’ and ‘Bakit Part 2.’ Earlier this year, they shared a 10th anniversary edition of their album ‘Pula’.