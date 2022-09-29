Mayonnaise win Family Feud Philippines, donate winnings to Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay non-profit organisation

Filipino rock band Mayonnaise has announced that their winnings from the recent edition of Family Feud Philippines will go to Leni Robredo’s non-profit organisation Angat Buhay.

Manila Bulletin reported that the band will become the fifth winner of the TV game show series to donate their winnings to Angat Buhay upon being crowned the victors of the September 27 edition of the show, which had a battle of the bands theme as Mayonnaise faced off against fellow Filipino rock act Rivermaya.

Each edition of the game show sees PHP200,000 up for grabs between two teams, who must compete to name as many popular answers to survey questions as possible in order the clinch the prize. Mayonnaise’s donation was announced on air as the band trumped Rivermaya in a clutch win, leading to an outpouring of thanks from supporters of Robredo, who contested for president against eventual winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos earlier this year.

MAYONNAISE DONATES TO ANGAT BUHAY LOOK: Family Feud Philippines latest winner, rock band Mayonnaise has pledged to donate to Angat Buhay, chaired by former vice president Atty. Leni Robredo on September 27, 2022. pic.twitter.com/pAr5O1KWGS — Manila Bulletin News (@manilabulletin) September 27, 2022

Mayonnaise most recently released a live album in May 2021 that was recorded during their 18th anniversary concert. The band released their latest studio album ‘Friends & Family’ in late November 2020, which notably included collaborations with I Belong To The Zoo and Gloc-9 among others.

Mayonnaise formed in 2002, and rose to prominence after winning the rock band competition Red Horse Muziklaban in 2004. They’ve since released seven albums, which included hits like ‘Jopay’ and ‘Bakit Part 2.’

The band joined I Belong To The Zoo on a joint tour of the United States earlier this year in February. The two acts performed six shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, Virginia Beach and New York.