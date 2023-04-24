McDonald’s Singapore teases collaboration with BT21

BT21, the merchandise line created by LINE FRIENDS with BTS, looks set to release a collaboration with McDonald’s Singapore.

Over the weekend, McDonald’s Singapore announced the return of its Jjang! Jjang! burger, which will be available in stores from 11am this Friday (April 27), though its official Instagram account.

In the same post, the fast-food restaurant also teased what appears to be an upcoming collaboration with BT21. “We have another surprise for you, so keep a lookout! 👀 #BT21,” wrote the company.

More details about the upcoming collaboration are expected to be released in the coming days.

Back in February, McDonald’s Korea collaborated with BT21 on a figurine collection. It features seven characters from BT21 standing on a McDonald’s burger box in differet colourways.

The upcoming collaboration is the latest from BT21. The merchandise line previously worked together with UK-based footwear brand Dr. Martens on a collection of boots and backpacks.

Prior to that, BT21 also collaborated with the developers of the video game Among Us on a collection of figurines, plushies and clothes.

In other BTS news, member Suga has released his first studio album, ‘D-Day’. The record features collaborations with J-hope on ‘HUH?!’, Woosung of The Rose and late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto on ‘Snooze’, as well as IU on ‘People Pt. 2’.

Suga has also released a documentary film on Disney+ called Suga: Road To D-DAY, where he shared the making of and inspiration behind his debut solo album ‘D-DAY’. Here are five things NME learned from the new film.