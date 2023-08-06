Mdou Moctar launches GoFundMe to remain in US amid Niger coup

Mdou Moctar has launched a GoFundMe page so he and his band can remain in the United States amid a coup in their homeland of Niger.

The Tuareg guitarist – real name Mahamadou Souleymane – and his bandmates Ahmoudou Madassane and Souleymane Ibrahim are currently in America on tour.

As the GoFundMe from band manager Dan Oestreich explains, the band are unable to return home to Niger as military officers overthrew the country’s leaders last month in a coup d’état.

The fundraiser reads: “At present, the band is stuck in the United States indefinitely. The costs associated with finding emergency housing and living expenses for the band while they are stuck here in the U.S. are considerable as well as undefined, as there is no timeframe for when peace may return to the region.

“As the band’s touring activity regularly supports their families at home in Niger, this extended stay in the U.S. will, unfortunately, divert that income away from their dependents.”

The money is set to go towards “housing, food, healthcare, travel, and any other necessities” and it has recently passed its $100,000 target.

You can donate here.

The band thanked fans on Instagram, writing: “Last week while we were on tour our home of Niger was plunged into chaos when a Coup took place. As a result, we are unable to return home to our loved ones and must remain abroad indefinitely. We have launched this GoFundMe to help offset the living costs associated with that.

“We are so appreciative of our fans and community and their unending support and are so appreciative of whatever you are able to do to help us in this unprecedented and scary time. Thank you so much. The link can be find in our bio.”