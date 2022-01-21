Meat Loaf has died aged 74

Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, it has been confirmed.

The US singer and actor – real name Marvin Lee Aday – passed away last night (January 20), according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page this morning (January 21).

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the message read. “Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.

“His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 Million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World. ‘Bat Out of Hell’ remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.” The message continued: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.

This is a developing story and will be updated…