Meek Mill announces fifth studio album ‘Expensive Pain’

Meek Mill has announced details of his fifth studio album, called ‘Expensive Pain’ – his first album in three years.

The rapper’s last full-length release came in the form of 2018’s ‘Championships’, although since then he has shared the 2020 EP ‘Quarantine Pack’, as well as a series of freestyles and singles.

Two of those singles – ‘Sharing Locations’ and ‘Blue Notes 2’, both released this year – will feature on ‘Expensive Pain’.

Advertisement

The album will be released on October 1 and comes with artwork based on an original painting by the artist Nina Chanel Abney. Mill shared a video of the artwork being put together on Instagram – watch it below now.

The full tracklist for the record has yet to be confirmed, but as well as the aforementioned singles, the album will feature the bonus track ‘Flamerz Flow’.

Last night (September 14), Mill filmed a new music video with Giggs in Peckham. Both rappers performed at London’s Wireless Festival last weekend, before teaming up to record visuals for an as-yet-unreleased collaboration.

Both artists shared pictures from the shoot on their Instagram pages, with the US star captioning his post: “GRIMEY, THIRSTY, STARVING & HUNGRY LONDON LATENIGHT!”

Advertisement

In 2019, Mill declared Giggs to be his favourite UK rapper. “Giggs is,” he replied to a fan question about his favourite. “I need some new UK waves put me on the new UK artist[s]… I need a UK artist on DreamChasers, he gotta be official and fiyaaaaa tho.”