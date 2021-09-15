Meek Mill filmed a music video with Giggs in Peckham last night (September 14).

Both rappers performed at Wireless Festival in the capital last weekend, and the two have now linked up in south London to do some filming this week to accompany an as-yet-unreleased new collaboration.

Both Meek and Giggs have shared images from last night’s video shoot today (September 15), with the former writing: “GRIMEY, THIRSTY, STARVING & HUNGRY LONDON LATENIGHT!”

Giggs added: “NORTH SIDE SOUTH SIDE SHIT.” You can check out the pictures from last night’s Peckham shoot below.

Back in November 2019, Meek Mill named Giggs as his favourite UK rapper.

“Giggs is,” he replied to a fan question about his favourite. “I need some new UK waves put me on the new UK artist[s]… I need a UK artist on DreamChasers, he gotta be official and fiyaaaaa tho.”

Last week Meek Mill shared the video for his Lil Uzi Vert-featuring single ‘Blue Notes 2’, which is a sequel to the track that originally appeared on Meek’s 2016 ‘DC4’ mixtape.

The rapper also recently shared ‘War Stories’ alongside a video that featured cameos from Lil Uzi Vert along with Bobby Shmurda.

Giggs, meanwhile, is set to headline Strawberries & Creem Festival this weekend. The Cambridge event will also feature the likes of Burna Boy, Little Simz and Bugzy Malone.