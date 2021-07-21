Meek Mill shows off son’s rapping skills in sweet new clip

Meek Mill has shared a new clip that shows off his son’s attempts to follow in his dad’s musical footsteps.

Posting on Instagram, the rapper shared sweet footage of the youngster’s latest song, which was created on free recording software BandLab.

“Out of all my songs this my favourite rap,” Meek’s son raps in the new clip.

Praising his son’s efforts, Meek wrote in the caption: “My son send me a song everyday and he gasss lol.”

The clip also won praise from rapper Tierra Whack, who commented with several bars delivered by the youngster in the song.

“When I be on roller coasters I do not scream,” wrote Tierra alongside several laughing emojis.

“This a cooker Lil cuz cuz,” she added.

Rapper PNB Meen added: “Fiyah more then lotta these rappers.”

Meanwhile, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert were spotted shooting what appears to be a music video together earlier this month.

Footage shared on Instagram by pop culture podcast No Jumper shows the two rappers facing up to cameras, with Mill spitting in a rapid flow and Vert dancing around him.

While there has been no official confirmation nor any further information about a possible new collaboration between the pair, the clip in question suggests a joint project of some description is due to land soon.

News of a potential fresh collaboration follows footage emerging earlier this month of Mill seemingly embroiled in a heated exchange with Travis Scott.