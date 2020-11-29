Megadeth bassist David Ellefson says band will release new music in 2021

Megadeth will be releasing new music in 2021 – that’s according to the band’s bassist David Ellefson.

Speaking in a new interview, Ellefson discussed the progress of the band’s forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Dystopia’.

“Basic tracks are done. Overdubs now are continuing,” Ellefson told the Decibel Geek podcast. “I’m sure 2021 will see some new Megadeth music of some form – hopefully the whole album, because touring will open up and we can drop a record and the tour dates that we have rescheduled will all go forward as planned. That’s what we’re hoping.”

He added: “That’s about all I can say on it – just ’cause it’s not done yet, so it’s hard to talk about something that’s still in motion.”

Back in June, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine revealed that the band had recorded 18 songs for their new album.

Speaking about their forthcoming 16th studio album, Mustaine said: “Dirk [Verbeuren, drums] and David Ellefson [bass] both just finished their parts. And this was probably one of the strongest records we’ve ever had as far as duration.

“The other records we’ve done have all done been different lengths, and our [record] contract that we have [to deliver] for one company, it’s eight songs, for another company, it’s 11 songs, so, realistically, all we need to do is do an 11-song album and we’re done, right? That’s not the way old Uncle Dave is, though.”

Meanwhile, Mustaine has discussed reaching out to Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson for advice following his 2019 cancer diagnosis.

In a recent interview published by Forbes, Mustaine explained that the discussion between the two heavy metal musicians took place shortly after Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer last year (he received the all-clear that October).