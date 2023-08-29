Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine is moving to Italy

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has revealed that has purchased a property in Italy and will be relocating to the country.

According to Blabbermouth, during the band’s performance at the AMA Music Festival in Vicenza, Italy on Sunday (August 27) the singer told the crowd: “I have something very special I need to tell you guys… A couple of weeks ago I just bought a house in Italy. So think about that – you wake up tomorrow morning and you see me out your window, and I’m walking with my boxes. And you go, ‘Fuck, man, that looks like Dave Mustaine. Look at all those guitars. Shit, that’s gotta be him.'”

He continued: “I’ve gotta tell you, I am so excited to be able to call Italy a new place for us to live. And I wanna thank you all for your graciousness and helping teach me how to be a good resident here and to learn how to live the Italian life.”

Later on during the performance, Mustaine went on to emphasise what he said was true and that he would seriously be moving to Italy.

“What I said about me moving over here is true, and I’m really excited to live in Italy when we do. We’re gonna keep our residency in the States, but we are gonna be living here. And we really look forward to meeting a lot of you. And I think we’re gonna have a lot of fun together,” he said.

The frontman had previously been residing in Nashville, Tennessee for under a decade. His boutique wine company, House Of Mustaine which is run by his wife Pamela and daughter Electra, was launched in South Carolina a few years ago and recently expanded to Le Marche, Italy.

In other news, Megadeth are set to kick off a North American tour this September. You can visit here for tickets.