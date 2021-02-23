Megan Thee Stallion and Maroon 5 to team up on single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ next week

Megan Thee Stallion will team up with Maroon 5 to release the collaborative single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ on March 3.

Both artists confirmed the single’s title and release date today (February 22), sharing its cover art to social media. It will be their first time linking up in the recording studio.

Maroon 5 have dropped hints about a forthcoming release throughout February. Most recently, they posted a photo of a car to Instagram which alluded to a joint single.

The band also tweeted a possible lyric from the track on February 17, alongside a zoomed-in image of what appears to be the same car.

Little else is known about the track, with neither artist having shared any audio snippets of it at time of writing.

Megan Thee Stallion released her first original track of 2021 earlier this month. ‘I’m A King’, which features Dallas rapper Bobby Sessions, is set to appear on the soundtrack for the forthcoming film Coming 2 America.

To celebrate her 26th birthday on February 15, Megan released ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’, a track in which the rapper declares herself “the hardest in Houston”.

Prior to her aforementioned releases, Mean Thee Stallion guested on the official remix of Ariana Grande’s track ‘34+35’, alongside Doja Cat. The trio of artists dropped a music video for the remix earlier this month.

Meanwhile, ’Beautiful Mistakes’ will be Maroon 5’s first release since 2020’s ‘Nobody’s Love’, which featured Popcaan. In January, the band’s frontman, Adam Levine, teamed up with Jason Derulo on the single ‘Lifestyle’.