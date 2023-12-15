Megan Thee Stallion and Reneé Rapp channel ‘Mean Girls’ on new single ‘Not My Fault’

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Reneé Rapp on a new song called ‘Not My Fault’ – listen below.

The Houston rapper and actor/singer Rapp recorded the track for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical, in which the latter portrays Regina George. She previously took on the role for the Broadway adaptation of the 2004 film.

‘Not My Fault’ begins with a sample from the original Mean Girls movie. “You know what? It’s not my fault that you’re, like, in love with me or something,” says Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) to her best friend Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan).

Rapp then sings: “It’s not my fault/ You came with her but she might leave with me/ It’s not my fault/ You’ve gotta pay for what I get for free/ It’s not my fault/ You’re like, you’re like, you’re like in love with me/ It’s not my fault you’re like in love with me/ You’re like in love with me.”

Later, Megan asks “I mean, who wouldn’t wanna be in love with me?” over the upbeat dance number before rapping about being “a mood“, “a stallion” and a “bitch so bad dudes thought I was AI“.

“It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors/ But I been told y’all, I’m the Black Regina George,” she spits.

‘Not My Fault’ arrives with an official lyric video – tune in above.