Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg join ‘The Addams Family 2’ soundtrack

Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Addams Family film.

The Addams Family 2 is the animated sequel to the 2019 smash hit, which grossed over $200million at the box office.

Besides Megan and Snoop, the film’s soundtrack will also feature appearances from October London, Maluma, Rock Mafia, Donna Missal, Dominic Lewis and Christina Aguilera, who sings the Addams Family theme.

Megan teased her involvement in the soundtrack last Friday (September 24), posting a video of Wednesday Addams wearing a pair of pink headphones.

“You know what real hot girls have? A real crazy family,” the ‘Hot Girl’ rapper captioned the post. “Collabed with @maluma and @rockmafiaforever on the track ‘Crazy Family’ for The #AddamsFamily! The original motion picture soundtrack drops when The Addams Family 2 is available in theaters and on demand October 1.”

You can see the tracklisting for the Addams Family 2 soundtrack below:

1. ‘The Addams Family (Theme)’ – Christina Aguilera

2. ‘Crazy Family’ – Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma & Rock Mafia

3. ‘It Ain’t Nuthin” – Snoop Dogg & October London

4. ‘Mi Familia (Serrano Mix)’ – OPlus, Yoshi Flower & Rock Mafia

5. ‘Happy People’ – Donna Missal

6. ‘I Will Survive’ – Dominic Lewis

7. ‘It Ain’t Nuthin’ (Remix)’ – Snoop Dogg & October London

In addition to contributing to the soundtrack, Snoop also stars as Cousin It in the animated film. Other famous voices set to feature include Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon Walton, Bette Midler and Bill Hader.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion is set to support Dua Lipa on the singer’s recently announced ‘Future Nostalgia’ 2022 US tour, which will also feature Caroline Polachek as an opener.