Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug tease joint single, ‘Don’t Stop’

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug have announced the forthcoming release of their joint single, ‘Don’t Stop’.

The single was announced on both artists’ social media overnight and is set for release this Friday (October 2). The Instagram posts also shared the artwork for the single.

A collaboration between the two artists was also teased through a post last week from record label 300 Entertainment.

Both artists have released a handful of collaborations throughout 2020. Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative single with Cardi B, ‘WAP’, is still at the top of the charts. However, the rapper has also released singles and remixes with Beyoncé, Major Lazer, Tyga and Normani this year.

In terms of solo music, Megan Thee Stallion released her third studio EP, ‘Suga’, earlier this year, which featured her hit track ‘Savage’.

Young Thug’s recently featured on Travis Scott’s single, ‘Franchise‘, which arrived last Friday (September 25) and also featured M.I.A. Prior to ‘Franchise’, Young Thug released a collaborative mixtape with Chris Brown, ‘Slime & B’ in May.

In related news, Megan Thee Stallion will feature as the first musical guest on the forthcoming season of Saturday Night Live, which premieres this weekend. She was also featured in the 2020 Time 100 last week.