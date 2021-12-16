Megan Thee Stallion has spoken out against the media’s coverage of the Tory Lanez trial regarding her alleged shooting last summer.

The Houston rapper – real name Megan Pete – was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020. She subsequently claimed that Lanez was the person who had fired at her.

On Tuesday (December 14) a Los Angeles judge upheld the gun possession charges against Lanez related to the alleged attack. At the hearing, LA Police Detective Ryan Stogner testified that Lanez shouted “Dance, bitch!” when shooting Megan.

The court hearing will continue on January 13, with Lanez facing up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (December 15), Megan wrote: “Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story ? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

She continued: “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some [of] these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day? And watch y’all gaslight me.” You can see the posts below.

Last month it was revealed that Lanez won’t be offered a plea deal in the felony assault case.

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – is facing two felony charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, plus the charge of “personally inflicted great bodily injury”.

Peterson pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2020 and, in January 2021, sought the right to speak out about the case after a judge ordered him to stay silent.

Elsewhere in this week’s hearing, the court heard that Lanez phoned a friend of Megan’s from jail on the night of the alleged shooting.

The following transcript of the call was read out: “I’m deeply sorry … so I feel crazy that I made a mistake. What happened, happened already. I can’t take it back. I’m just telling y’all I’m sorry.”