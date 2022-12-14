Megan Thee Stallion delivers emotional testimony in Tory Lanez trial: “I wish he had just shot and killed me”

Megan Thee Stallion delivered an emotional testimony in court yesterday (December 13) on the second day of the Tory Lanez trial over whether he shot her in the foot in July 2020.

Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) is accused of shooting Megan Pete in the foot in July of 2020 during a dispute that unravelled following a pool party at reality star Kylie Jenner’s house in California.

Lanez faces three felony charges: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and a third charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

If convicted, Lanez faces a possible 22 years and eight months in prison, in addition to deportation since he is a Canadian citizen.

Taking to the stand at the Los Angeles court yesterday, Pete was reportedly visibly emotional and told prosecutors she was “nervous” to testify, according to Billboard.

She also teared up repeatedly as she spoke about depression and suicide. “I wish he would’ve just shot and killed me if I knew I was going to have to go through this torture,” she said (via LA Times).

The rapper recalled tension arising in the car with Lanez after they left the party, who allegedly told the rapper she needed to “to stop lying to your friend” regarding their sexual relationship.

Pete then recalled later being let out of the car because she was “over it”.

“I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, bitch!'” she told the jury, adding that she saw Lanez pointing a gun at her.

“I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood,” she continued.

“Everything feels blurry,” she added. “Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t shit, and I said, ‘Actually, you ain’t shit. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way.”

Pete also reportedly admitted that she had initially not been honest about having an intimate relationship with Lanez, adding: “it’s disgusting at this point. How could I share my body with somebody who could shoot me?”

The rapper also claimed that coming forward about who allegedly shot her caused her to “lose my confidence, lose my friends, lose myself. Damn, maybe I should be dead,” she said through tears.

The trial is set to resume today (December 14).

Yesterday, it was revealed that Megan Thee Stallion‘s friend is set to testify that she saw Lanez fire the gun that injured the rapper, according to prosecutors.