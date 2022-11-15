Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against label ahead of AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment for allegedly trying to “interfere” with the rapper’s control over her music ahead of the American Music Awards.

The Houston rapper, real name Megan Pete, was granted the restraining order against the label and her distributor 300 Entertainment, as reported by Billboard.

According to the document, the label “unlawfully” took steps “to block or interfere with Pete exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” in the lead up to the AMAs, which is due to take place this Sunday November 20.

The order, filed in Harris Country District Court in Texas, says the rapper “provided evidence” that the company “recently engaged and will continue to engage in threatening and retaliatory behaviour that will irreparably harm” her career.

The document does not provide information on what exactly 1501 or 300 allegedly did, but the court states that an ex parte was filed – an emergency order granted without waiting for a response from the other party.

It also adds that because voting for the AMAs, where Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, closed yesterday (November 14) at midnight, she “will suffer irreparable harm if her music cannot be used in conjunction with her promotion for the AMAs”.

The label, 300 and anyone acting “in concert or participation with” them are restricted from “preventing or blocking the use and exploitation” of the singer’s music in promotional content for the AMAs. This includes by “threatening or otherwise attempting to intimidate or coerce” third parties not to use it.

There is a hearing set for November 22 for the rapper’s ongoing restraining order request.

This is the latest in a string of legal battles with between Megan and her label. Earlier this year, she filed a separate lawsuit against 1501, claiming it was attempting to keep her locked into a contract by not acknowledging her recent ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ compilation as an album.

An attorney for 1501 denied the allegations in the lawsuit, telling Billboard that Megan’s contract gave the label oversight over what would count as an “album” for contractual purposes.

It was followed by an amended complaint in August of this year, in which she sought at least $1million in damages and asked a Texas court to end her contractual relationship with the label.

In March of 2020, the rapper also claimed the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she attempted to renegotiate parts of her contract, which the label refused.

In August last year, Megan took 1501 to court again, claiming they were blocking the release of her remix of BTS’ song ‘Butter’. A judge sided with the rapper, permitting the track to be released shortly after the ruling was made.