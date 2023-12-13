Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly signed a record deal with Warner Music

Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly signed a new record deal with Warner Music Group.

According to Billboard, a source at the label has told the publication that the rapper has inked a deal to distribute her upcoming music, although she will maintain ownership.

It comes after she recently formally severed ties with label 1501 Certified Entertainment, following a legal dispute.

The Houston rapper had filed a lawsuit against the company back in 2020 claiming that the label was preventing her from releasing new music after she attempted to renegotiate parts of her contract, which the label refused.

Earlier in 2022, Stallion filed a separate lawsuit against 1501, claiming it was attempting to keep her locked into a contract by not acknowledging her recent ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ compilation as an album.

A lawyer for 1501 denied the allegations in the lawsuit, telling Billboard that Megan’s contract gave the label oversight over what would count as an “album” for contractual purposes.

The artist had released her previous two albums, 2020’s ‘Good News’ and 2022’s ‘Traumazine’ on 300 Entertainment and 1501 Certified.

Last month, she shared new single ‘Cobra’ which arrived at the time via her new independent music label, Hot Girl Productions.

The video for the track resulted in the rapper making the biggest YouTube debut for a solo female hip-hop artist this year with the Douglas Bernardt-directed clip gaining over 2.15million views in 24 hours.

It managed to beat fellow artists Doja Cat‘s ‘Demons’ (2million) and Ice Spice‘s ‘Deli’ (1.85million). ‘Cobra’ also racked up over one million streams on Spotify in 24 hours.

‘Cobra’ arrived shortly after Megan’s collaboration with Cardi B for ‘Bongos‘, and her song ‘Out Alpha The Alpha‘ which the rapper wrote for upcoming A24 film Dicks: The Musical.